Concussion sub Marnus leads Oz to win over SA

Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne played a match-winning innings for Australia to trump South Africa in the first ODI at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday.

Captain Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. It seemed more than enough as Australia crashed to 113-7 in the 17th over. But Labuschagne, batting at No. 8 after replacing Cameron Green, restored calmness to the Australian innings, making 80 not out.

