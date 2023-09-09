Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s dirtiest wards
Maharashtra: The empty posts that are making state lose fight vs malnutrition
Mumbai: 26-year-old held in massive cyber fraud; mastermind at large
Mumbai: DRI makes historic seizure of betel nuts worth Rs 32cr
Mumbai: Three held for security breach at Yellow Gate

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Concussion sub Marnus leads Oz to win over SA

Concussion sub Marnus leads Oz to win over SA

Updated on: 09 September,2023 09:31 AM IST  |  Bloemfontein (SA)
AFP |

Top

Captain Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. It seemed more than enough as Australia crashed to 113-7 in the 17th over

Concussion sub Marnus leads Oz to win over SA

Marnus Labuschagne

Listen to this article
Concussion sub Marnus leads Oz to win over SA
x
00:00

Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne played a match-winning innings for Australia to trump South Africa in the first ODI at the Mangaung Oval on Thursday. 


Captain Temba Bavuma made an unbeaten 114 to enable South Africa to score 222 all out. It seemed more than enough as Australia crashed to 113-7 in the 17th over. But Labuschagne, batting at No. 8 after replacing Cameron Green, restored calmness to the Australian innings, making 80 not out. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


cricket news sports sports news International Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK