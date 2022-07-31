Breaking News
Convert your starts into big scores, says skipper Rohit Sharma

Updated on: 31 July,2022 07:14 AM IST  |  Tarouba (Port of Spain)
India captain Rohit Sharma wants batsmen to convert their starts into big scores the way he and Dinesh Karthik did v West Indies

India’s Rohit Sharma hits out v WI during the first T20I in Tarouba. Pic/AFP


Indian captain Rohit Sharma wants his batters to “carry on longer” and convert their starts into substantial scores.

Rohit, and then Dinesh Karthik, lifted India to a competitive 190 from an uncomfortable 138 for six in the 16th over, a total which proved enough for the visitors to record a 68-run win in the first T20 International against the West Indies here.

While Rohit set up the platform with a 44-ball-64, it was Karthik’s calculated assault—an unbeaten 41 off 19 balls— that powered India in the final stages of their innings on a track with spongy bounce, and a little bit of turn and grip. 


“We knew it’s going to be slightly tough, the shot making wasn’t easy at the start. The guys who are set need to carry on for longer and the way we finished off the 
first innings was a great effort,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony. 

“When we finished the first 10 overs, we didn’t think we could get to 190. It was a great effort from the boys and great finish. There are three facets of the game which we are trying to improve. 

“We have got to try and back the ideas about executing it with the bat. We want to try certain things and all in all I thought it was a great effort,” Rohit added.

Brief scores
India 190-6 (R Sharma 64, D Karthik 41*; A Joseph 2-46) beat WI 122-8 in 20 overs (S Brooks 20; R Ashwin 2-22) by 68 runs

