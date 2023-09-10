Conway, Mitchell Tons Guide NZ past England

The Black Caps, set 292 to win, finished on 297-2 with 26 balls remaining as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series. Opener Conway was 111 not out and Mitchell 118 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 180

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both struck unbeaten hundreds as New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Cardiff on Friday.

