Conway, Mitchell Tons Guide NZ past England

Updated on: 10 September,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Cardiff
AFP |

The Black Caps, set 292 to win, finished on 297-2 with 26 balls remaining as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series. Opener Conway was 111 not out and Mitchell 118 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 180

Conway, Mitchell Tons Guide NZ past England

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell

Conway, Mitchell Tons Guide NZ past England
Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell both struck unbeaten hundreds as New Zealand cruised to an eight-wicket win over England in the first ODI in Cardiff on Friday. 


Also Read: ENG vs NZ: Hard-hitting Seifert, Phillips help New Zealand draw T20I series


The Black Caps, set 292 to win, finished on 297-2 with 26 balls remaining as they went 1-0 up in a four-match series. Opener Conway was 111 not out and Mitchell 118 not out, the pair sharing an unbroken third-wicket partnership of 180.


