Aggressive field set-up by Somerset in the County Championship match against Surrey (Pic: X/@CountyChamp)

Listen to this article One-legged batsman, Dramatic collapse, 11 players around the bat...Watch how Somerset won a thriller against Surrey x 00:00

It was as if a script was written for this County Championship match between Somerset and Surrey held on the fourth day.

The drama started on the penultimate day when Tom Banton came to bat after the ninth wicket fell. Bowlers from Surrey had assumed the innings was a wrap because Banton had hurt himself during the warmup before the day started and was seemingly in no shape to bat. But in walked Banton, limping to the crease as Somerset held a slender lead of 149. Banton wanted the lead to extend as much as he could help because a target beyond 200 runs would be a little stiff to chase down. So he stood on one leg, took a look around the field, breathed in and started. And boy, he played! Reverse sweeping, driving, pulling...all on just one leg and added 46 crucial runs to the tally as he took his team beyond 200. The cricket fans have come across this similar sight back in the ODI World Cup 2023 when Australia's Glenn Maxwell guided his side to win against Afghanistan even after batting with cramps. When Banton was finally bowled, Surrey had set a score of 224 runs. Taking to X:

For Surrey, there were two options: they could either chase down the score or bat out the overs and the game would have ended in a draw. Till both teams went for tea, a draw seemed more plausible. But Somerset, and Jack Leach in particular had different plans in mind as they took the field for the final session.

With a score of 225 runs to defend, Somerset did not lose their hopes and stepped onto the field. Later, they managed to claim three wickets in just 15 balls which raised the side's hope of defeating Surrey. With the chest swollen up and heads held high, Somerset decided to set an aggressive field against Surrey. Taking to X:

Leach and Vaughan yet again stood up to the occasion and registered five wickets each to their names. Surrey's Dom Sibley 183-ball knock went into vain as Somerset won the intense match by 11 runs. Sibley's knock ended with a score of 56 runs including 5 fours. Earlier, Jack Leach played a crucial role by shouldering Ben Stokes in England's famous Test win against Australia.

After the match ended, the stadium witnessed heartwarming celebrations from the brave centurion Tom Banton. Following the victory, Banton couldn't stop himself from enjoying the victory and with the help of crutches hugged his teammate. He even shook hands with the opposition batsmen and later joined his team to celebrate the 11-run win over Surrey. Taking to X:

