Cricket stadium named after Sunil Gavaskar in Zanzibar

Gavaskar, 72, is the goodwill ambassador of East Africa. He played against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s busy schedule has not receded after his two-month media work at the IPL-15. After that ended, he was in Assam to be felicitated by the sports journalists body there and now he is in East Africa to lay the foundation stone of the Sunil Gavaskar Cricket Stadium at Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The ceremony will take place today. Gavaskar, 72, is the goodwill ambassador of East Africa. He played against East Africa in the 1975 World Cup.