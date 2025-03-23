CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 highlights: Rachin Ravindra’s measured fifty guides CSK to win with five balls left

Among the favourable factors is CSK's recent record of four wins in their last five matches over Mumbai Indians including three victories in last as many games

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (R) and his Mumbai Indians' counterpart Suryakumar Yadav gesture during the toss (Pic: AFP)

Chennai Super Kings will lean on their formidable spin strength under favourable conditions at the Chepauk as well as recent record against Mumbai Indians sans Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, when the two sides face each other in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener here on Sunday.

Five-time winners CSK augmented their spin attack in the IPL mega auction last year by including Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad Shreyas Gopal and Deepak Hooda, with India veteran Ravindra Jadeja also in the mix.

CSK's pre-season moves indicate how the spin-friendly conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here could be a major factor in their game plan. Starting their season against an equally formidable opponent in Mumbai Indians, this strategy could well deliver the goods right from the beginning.

For CSK, MS Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes once again, having remained with the team since the inception of the IPL in 2008.

On the other hand, the absence of India bowling spearhead Bumrah could be acutely felt in the MI ranks as the right-arm pacer remains on a comeback trail from a back-related issue which has kept him sidelined so far this year.

Bumrah is expected to miss the initial stages of this IPL and his absence will leave MI without their lethal weapon in the death overs, presenting the management with a headache to work with other options and strategies.

MI will also be without regular skipper Pandya for this clash as the India all-rounder serves a one-match ban for the team's slow over-rate in their final league match last year.

But for a team which has no dearth of leadership options, MI will have India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav leading them in their tournament opener and important away clash.

CSK face a healthy selection conundrum for the opening slot with one among the two Kiwis, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, set to partner skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top.

The middle order is set to feature the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Hooda and Vijay Shankar, followed by Dhoni and Jadeja.

Pandya's appointment as MI skipper, replacing Rohit Sharma, heavily marred the five-time IPL winners' campaign last season where they had finished at the bottom. The squad looks well settled now after the turmoils of last season.

Even though Ishan Kishan's exit has left a void at the top, the explosive South African wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton can be expected to match Rohit's firepower at the top, followed by India batting mainstays Suryakumar and Tilak Varma in the middle.

While MI will have to wait to field their desired fast bowling attack which comprises a mix of veterans in Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Reece Topley and Bumrah, the presence of Corbin Bosch makes things interesting as to how their think tank is able to use their resources optimally.

Former CSK frontman Mitchell Santner's experience and knowledge of conditions at Chepauk is likely to come in handy along with Karn Sharma and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sunday's contest between CSK and MI could also give some impressions of how the ball-change rule in the second innings plays out.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Full squads

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Shrijith Krishnan (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, VS Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Toss update

Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Impact substitution players

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vijay Shankar, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma

CSK vs MI, IPL 2025 live updates: Match begins!

Powered by Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 65 off 45 balls and Noor Ahmad’s stellar 4/18, Chennai Super Kings secured a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in the third match of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

CSK 158/6 (19.1 Overs)

Rachin Ravindra brings up a well-deserved half-century in emphatic fashion, launching Vignesh Puthur for a six. Alongside Ravindra Jadeja, he edges CSK closer to the target as the game nears its climax.

CSK 150/5 (18 Overs)

CSK find themselves in a tricky position after losing wickets in quick succession. With the chase still in balance, Ravindra Jadeja and Rachin Ravindra will need to anchor the innings and guide their team to victory.

CSK 119/5 (15 Overs)

After dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad, young Vignesh Puthur strikes twice more, removing Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in quick succession, putting CSK on the back foot. Sam Curran now joins Rachin Ravindra at the crease.

CSK 108/4 (12 Overs)

IPL debutant Vignesh Puthur strikes, claiming his maiden wicket by dismissing a well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was anchoring CSK’s chase. Shivam Dube now joins the action.

CSK 79/2 (8 Overs)

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad takes on Mitchell Santner, hammering 14 runs in his first over and capping off the powerplay in style. Mumbai urgently need wickets to stem the run flow.

CSK 62/1 (6 Overs)

Deepak Chahar provides a crucial early breakthrough for Mumbai Indians, dismissing Rahul Tripathi with a well-directed short ball. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad now joins Rachin Ravindra at the crease.

CSK 12/1 (2 Overs)

Mumbai Indians lose Trent Boult with just one over left to set a respectable total. CSK bowlers continue to dominate, restricting MI’s batting lineup.

MI: 141/9 (19 Overs)

Mitchell Santner departs after a struggling 11 off 13 balls, dealing another blow to MI with two overs left in the innings. CSK remains firmly in control.

MI: 128/8 (18 Overs)

Noor Ahmad continues to weave magic, picking up his fourth wicket by dismissing Naman Dhir. A dream dismissal for any wrist-spinner, and Noor is now on the verge of a five-wicket haul. MI finds itself in deep trouble.

MI: 118/7 (16.1 Overs)

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, MI manage to breach the 100-run milestone. With five overs left, they look to post a competitive total against CSK.

MI: 110/6 (15 Overs)

Mumbai Indians’ woes deepen as Noor Ahmad strikes again, dismissing Tilak Varma. CSK tighten their grip, reducing MI to six down before they even cross the 100-run mark.

MI: 96/6 (13 Overs)

Noor Ahmad picks up his first wicket for CSK as he removes a well-set Suryakumar Yadav. A moment of sheer brilliance from MS Dhoni behind the stumps sees the MI batter stumped in stunning fashion.

MI: 91/4 (11 Overs)

Chennai Super Kings’ wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad continues his impressive spell, dismissing Robin Minz to claim his second wicket. Mumbai Indians struggle to build momentum.

MI: 95/5 (12.4 Overs)

Mumbai faced early setbacks but captain Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are displaying great intent at the crease, propelling the side past the 50-run mark within the powerplay.

Given MI’s shaky start in the first three overs, even reaching 50 seemed like a challenge.

MI 62/3 (7.1 overs)

Ravichandran Ashwin marks his return to Chennai in style, taking down Will Jacks to register his first wicket for CSK after his homecoming. Mumbai Indians struggle as CSK’s bowlers dominate the early phase of the innings.

MI 40/3 (4.5 Overs)

Khaleel Ahmed continues his impressive spell, dealing another blow to Mumbai Indians by removing Ryan Rickelton, who had been in fine touch. Attempting a risky cross-bat shot, Rickelton pays the price as CSK tighten their grip on the game.

MI 21/2 (3 Overs)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) draw first blood as Khaleel Ahmed delivers a crucial breakthrough, dismissing Rohit Sharma in the very first over. Will Jacks joins Ryan Rickelton at the crease as Mumbai Indians (MI) look to stabilize their innings.

MI 4/1 (1 Over)