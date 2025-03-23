Breaking News
CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Who is Vignesh Puthur? MI’s debutant spinner who outfoxed both Dube and Gaikwad

Updated on: 23 March,2025 11:04 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

Puthur, a left-arm wrist spinner, bears similarities to Afghanistan’s rising star Noor Ahmad, who impressed with a four-wicket haul for CSK against MI in the first innings

Vignesh Puthur (Pic: Screengrab/X)

The much-anticipated IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Chepauk witnessed the emergence of a new spin sensation, Vignesh Puthur.


Mumbai Indians, known for unearthing young talent, introduced the relatively unknown spinner as an Impact Player after managing a modest 155 runs in their 20 overs.


Making his IPL debut, the Kerala native made an immediate impact in the eighth over, dismissing a well-set Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had raced to 53 off just 26 balls. His sharp turn and deceptive variations further troubled the CSK batting lineup, as he went on to remove Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in quick succession. With his remarkable spell, Puthur helped MI claw their way back into the game, proving that the franchise may have unearthed yet another promising talent.


Puthur, a left-arm wrist spinner, bears similarities to Afghanistan’s rising star Noor Ahmad, who impressed with a four-wicket haul for CSK against MI in the first innings. Puthur was acquired by Mumbai Indians for ₹30 lakh in the IPL 2025 mega auction, and his debut performance suggests he could be a key asset for the team moving forward.

Interestingly, Puthur began his cricketing journey as a medium pacer before transitioning to leg spin under the guidance of Kerala cricketer Mohammed Sherif. Although he is yet to represent Kerala at the senior level, he has been a consistent performer in age-group cricket for the state.

Before making it to the IPL, Puthur showcased his talent in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL), representing Alleppey Ripples. He also played in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), further honing his craft. His impressive performances during his college years at St. Thomas College saw him emerge as one of the standout bowlers in the Kerala College Premier T20 League. Playing for Jolly Rovers, he consistently delivered match-winning performances, eventually catching the attention of IPL scouts.

