Ruturaj Gaikwad calls CSK captaincy a privilege after MS Dhoni steps down
Ruturaj Gaikwad calls CSK captaincy a 'privilege' after MS Dhoni steps down

Updated on: 21 March,2024 08:53 PM IST  |  Chennai
mid-day online correspondent |

The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Pic: AFP)

CSK vs RCB 2024: Newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed a 'huge' responsibility but with the likes of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja still there to guide him in the field, he says he is breathing easy.


The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL 2024 opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.


Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side in IPL 2024 will be a massive challenge.


"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media.

Dhoni will very much be there to help him in decision-making and so will be Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who batted at a head-turning strike rate of 172.49 last season.

"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

The 27-year-old is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

Gaikwad has also played six ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.

Chennai's squad for CSK vs RCB 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman and Avanish Rao Aravelly

(With inputs from agencies)

ms dhoni IPL 2024 IPL indian premier league cricket news
