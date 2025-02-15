Breaking News
RBI restrictions on New India Co-operative Bank: ‘All our savings stuck in this bank’
Mumbai jail ready for Tahawwur Rana: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Ancient pedestal found in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim
Thane: Police debunk viral ‘Strawberry Quick’ drug claims by cop
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Champions Trophy winners to get approx Rs 20 crore in prize money

Champions Trophy winners to get approx Rs 20 crore in prize money

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:17 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Each group stage win would be worth over USD 34,000 (Rs 30 lakh) for the victorious team.

Champions Trophy winners to get approx Rs 20 crore in prize money

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Champions Trophy winners to get approx Rs 20 crore in prize money
x
00:00

Winners of the upcoming Champions Trophy will walk away with a whopping USD 2.24 million cash reward after the ICC announced a 53 per cent hike in its prize money pool for the eight-team tournament starting next week.


The winners’ purse would be close to Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will receive half the amount, USD 1.12 million (R9.72 crore), while each losing semi-finalist will take home USD 560,000 (Rs 4.86 crore). The total prize pool has increased to USD 6.9 million (Rs 60 crore approx).


Each group stage win would be worth over USD 34,000 (Rs 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (Rs 3 crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (Rs 1.2 crore). Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed USD 125,000 each (Rs 1.08 crore) for participating in the event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Champions Trophy 2025

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK