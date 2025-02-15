Champions Trophy winners to get approx Rs 20 crore in prize money

Each group stage win would be worth over USD 34,000 (Rs 30 lakh) for the victorious team.

Winners of the upcoming Champions Trophy will walk away with a whopping USD 2.24 million cash reward after the ICC announced a 53 per cent hike in its prize money pool for the eight-team tournament starting next week.

The winners’ purse would be close to Rs 20 crore. The runners-up will receive half the amount, USD 1.12 million (R9.72 crore), while each losing semi-finalist will take home USD 560,000 (Rs 4.86 crore). The total prize pool has increased to USD 6.9 million (Rs 60 crore approx).

Each group stage win would be worth over USD 34,000 (Rs 30 lakh) for the victorious team. Teams finishing in fifth or sixth place will receive USD 350,000 each (Rs 3 crore), while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will take home USD 140,000 (Rs 1.2 crore). Additionally, all eight teams will receive a guaranteed USD 125,000 each (Rs 1.08 crore) for participating in the event.

