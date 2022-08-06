Breaking News
CWG 2022 Cricket news: Coach Ramesh Powar confident ahead of semi-final clash vs England

Ramesh Powar


India women’s cricket side’s head coach Ramesh Powar has hinted that different combinations could be seen in the coming matches at the Commonwealth Games.  “We are an evolving team,” said Pawar after India defeated Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for the semi-finals here.

Jemimah Rodrigues, who was promoted to number three, played a vital 56-run knock. “We are an evolving team and processes and plans will change. We are trying to get the best out of them,” Powar said on the eve of India’s semi-final against England. “We felt Jemi is ready for this as she has been playing in England for a while. We thought we will take a chance on her,” he added. India also brought in Taniya Bhatia in place of Yastika Bhatia, who featured in the playing XI in the matches against Sri Lanka recently.

“When you come into a marquee event, you are ready with the players and all 15 are available. It’s not a bilateral where you are trying out a player and see what she can do it. It is a marquee event and we want to use whatever we have in our arsenal. We felt Taniya could be a game changer as far as wicketkeeping is concerned as we are playing with quality bowlers and she has been very good and I think the keeping aspect becomes different when we pick her,” said Powar.


