CWG 2022: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

Pic courtesy/PTI

India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.



Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.



Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each. For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.

In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.



Brief Scores:

Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15)

India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).