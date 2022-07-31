Breaking News
Loan app scam: Digital lending firms were cheating own employees
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 25 crore to repair potholes again
India records 19,673 Covid-19 cases, 39 fatalities
Mumbai: Rs 2.5cr worth objects lost and found on local trains
Mumbai: ED officials reach Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's residence
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > CWG 2022 India beat arch rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain hit T20

CWG 2022: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

Updated on: 31 July,2022 06:55 PM IST  |  Birmingham
PTI |

Top

India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday. \

CWG 2022: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

Pic courtesy/PTI


India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each. For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top-scorer with a 30-ball 32.
In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

Brief Scores:
Pakistan women: 99 allout in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32; Sneh Rana 2/15)
India women: 102 for 2 in 11.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 63; Tuba Hassan 1/18).


Smriti Mandhana cricket news sports news Commonwealth Games

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK