Indian Women thrash Barbados by 100 runs to qualify for semi-finals

Updated on: 05 August,2022 09:57 AM IST  |  Birmingham
The Indians then restricted Barbados to 62-8 in 20 overs with Renuka bamboozling the Barbados batters with an impressive spell

Renuka Singh


Medium pacer Renuka Singh (below) ran through Barbados’ top order with a four-wicket haul as India beat their lowly opponents by 100 runs to qualify for the semi-finals of the women’s T20 cricket here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat, India posted a competitive 162-4 on the back of a fine unbeaten half-century from Jemimah Rodrigues (56 not out off 46 balls) and a 26-ball 43 from opener Shafali Verma. The Indians then restricted Barbados to 62-8 in 20 overs with Renuka bamboozling the Barbados batters with an impressive spell.

