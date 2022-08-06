CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana scores fastest fifty; Twitter reacts

Smriti Mandhana now holds the record of recording the fastest fifty in Commonwealth Games as well as being the leading run-scorer in Commonwealth Games 2022

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI

India Women's cricket team take on English Women in the semi-final of the CWG 2022 cricket competition. In what has been a fiery start to the Indian innings, southpaw Smriti Mandhana has given Team India a brilliant start and scoring a fifty off mere 23 deliveries. She now holds the record of recording the fastest fifty in Commonwealth Games as well as being the leading run-scorer in Commonwealth Games 2022. Here's how the Twitter reacted to Smriti's blistering innings against England:

What a visual treat watching @mandhana_smriti bat. She’s on a roll what a fantastic 50 in just 25 balls 🔥🔥🔥 keep going champ @BCCIWomen @BCCI #CommonwealthGames2022 — aryan sehrawat (@aryan_sehrawat) August 6, 2022

Smriti Mandhana gets to her fifty in just 23 balls!



India race away to 55-0 in 5.1 overs.



What a star. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Aupxrb43X9 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 6, 2022

Smriti Mandhana is playing some outrageously good cricket right now. 50 off just 23 balls! India are the only team in the Commonwealth Games to pass 50 in the powerplay and her inventive and audacious strokeplay is one of the reasons why... #CWG2022 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qKaCBi8MUt — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 6, 2022

Smriti Mandhana with a fifty in just 23 balls in Semi Finals - what an innings by her, she's on fire from the word go. Class by Mandhana. pic.twitter.com/lKwAeC3zhN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 6, 2022