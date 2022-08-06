Breaking News
Updated on: 06 August,2022 03:48 PM IST  |  Birmingham
mid-day online correspondent |

Smriti Mandhana now holds the record of recording the fastest fifty in Commonwealth Games as well as being the leading run-scorer in Commonwealth Games 2022

CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana scores fastest fifty; Twitter reacts

Smriti Mandhana. Pic/PTI


India Women's cricket team take on English Women in the semi-final of the CWG 2022 cricket competition. In what has been a fiery start to the Indian innings, southpaw Smriti Mandhana has given Team India a brilliant start and scoring a fifty off mere 23 deliveries. She now holds the record of recording the fastest fifty in Commonwealth Games as well as being the leading run-scorer in Commonwealth Games 2022. Here's how the Twitter reacted to Smriti's blistering innings against England:



