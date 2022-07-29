CWG 2022: Who is Team India's 4-wicket star, Renuka Singh Thakur?

Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur made the news as she stung the Australian women's cricket team with 4 quick wickets in their Group A game in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham here on Friday

India's Renuka Singh celebrates the wicket of Australia's Grace Harris during the Group-A Preliminary Round women's T20 cricket match between India and Australia, at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) in Birmingham, UK, Friday, July 29, 2022. Pic courtesy/PTI

Indian pacer Renuka Singh Thakur made the news as she stung the Australian women's cricket team with 4 quick wickets in their Group A game in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham here on Friday.

Her figures of 4 overs, 18 runs and 4 wickets, gave Team India the perfect start but just as they were getting a grip of the game, World Champions Australia dampened their spirits as they ran away winners. However, Renuka Singh Thakur's 4 wickets made all the headlines as social media was abuzz with all the praise for the former's spell.



But who is Renuka Singh Thakur? Where does she come from? Renuka Singh Thakur is from Parsa, a small village in Rohru, Dharamsala. At the age of three, Renuka Singh Thakur lost her father. Whilst she pursued her studies at school, Renuka quickly grew an interest in the game of cricket. Her uncle pursuaded her family to send her to a cricket academy and so they did! She joined the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Academy and from then on, her cricket career took off.

She grabbed the headlines on the domestic circuit when she scalped 21 wickets in the 2018-19 season for Himachal Pradesh that also paved way for her to be called up to the Challenger Trophy side. Soon, she got a call-up to the India A side that toured Australia.

Renuka Singh Thakur represents Uttar Pradesh in the domestic circuit.

Here's what the social media said about her:

Wickets of Healy, Mooney, Lanning and Tahlia ð¤¯

No words only Taaliya ðð½ðð½ðð½ð #RenukaThakur #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/9gE6ZkVyKN — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2022

- Wicket of Alyssa Healy.

- Wicket of Beth Mooney.

- Wicket of Meg Lanning.

- Wicket of Tahlia McGrath.



- All in the Powerplay.

- A spell of 4/18.

- Renuka Singh Thakur! pic.twitter.com/2ZY5A7W7LG — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 29, 2022