Darke’s ton carries Australia ‘A’ to eight-wicket win over India ‘A’

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Darkes ton carries Australia A to eight wicket win over India A

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Australia
PTI |

With this victory, the Aussies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as the home side had won the first game by four wickets

Opener Maddy Darke’s well-paced unbeaten hundred and a clinical bowling effort propelled Australia A to a smooth eight-wicket win over India A in the second women’s ODI match here on Friday. With this victory, the Aussies took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, as the home side had won the first game by four wickets.


Chasing 219, Australia were well-served by Darke (106, 115 balls, 7x4s) and her opening partner Katie Mack (68, 78 balls, 5x4s) as the pair milked 131 runs for the first wicket in 22.4 overs. Tahlia McGrath remained not out on 32 (26 balls, 5x4s) as Australia made 221 for two in 40.2 overs. 



Earlier, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock and Charli Knott shared six wickets equally among them as Australia bowled India out for a below-par 218 with two overs remaining.


