Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Darren Sammy to take over Windies Test team becomes all format head coach in 2025

Darren Sammy to take over Windies' Test team, becomes all-format head coach in 2025

Updated on: 17 December,2024 10:16 AM IST  |  St. Vincent
IANS |

Top

The announcement was made by CWI Director Miles Bascombe during the Quarterly Press Conference held in St. Vincent

Darren Sammy to take over Windies' Test team, becomes all-format head coach in 2025

Darren Sammy. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Darren Sammy to take over Windies' Test team, becomes all-format head coach in 2025
x
00:00

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy is all set to take over as head coach of the Test team too, adding to his responsibilities as the coach of the ODI and T20I teams. Sammy, who was part of the West Indies squads that won the Champions Trophy in 2004 and the T20 World Cup editions in 2012 and 2016 in his illustrious career, has been appointed as the head coach of the West Indies team across all formats. Cricket West Indies announced his appointment as coach of the Test team on Monday. 


The announcement was made by CWI Director Miles Bascombe during the Quarterly Press Conference held in St. Vincent.


Sammy, a two-time ICC Men’s T20 World Cup-winning captain, has been head coach of the West Indies’ white-ball teams since May 2023. From April next year, he will assume the responsibility for the Test side as well. Sammy replaces Andre Coley as the Test head coach after the end of West Indies’ current World Test Championship cycle.


West Indies are currently last in the WTC25 standings, with a 24.24% point percentage, and are out of contention for the finale at Lord’s next year. They still have a two-match series against Pakistan away from home to be played between 16-28 January 2025.

"It’s an honour to represent the West Indies in any capacity and with the new role he has mapped out the new direction," Sammy said at a press conference following the announcement.

Also Read: Bavuma to miss first Pakistan ODI to manage workload ahead of Test series

“I am really excited about the added responsibility and the new journey, one that I think myself and my team will be prepared for," he added.

Sammy's immediate challenge will be to improve the team's performance in all three formats of the game.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

darren sammy west indies cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK