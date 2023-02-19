Breaking News
David Warner out due to concussion and hairline fracture; Matthew Renshaw is sub

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:52 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The 36-year-old could also be a doubtful starter for the third Test, which begins in Indore on March 1, after it emerged that he has also sustained a hairline fracture on his elbow

David Warner


Star Australia opener David Warner will miss the remainder of the second Test against India after suffering a concussion with Matthew Renshaw coming on as his substitute.


The 36-year-old could also be a doubtful starter for the third Test, which begins in Indore on March 1, after it emerged that he has also sustained a hairline fracture on his elbow.



Also read: Travis Head may replace David Warner in Delhi Test: Report


In the 10th over of the Australian innings on Friday, Warner was struck on the head by a Mohammed Siraj delivery. The southpaw had received on-field medical attention. However, he did not undergo a concussion test.

