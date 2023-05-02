After Prithvi Shaw’s flat show, Delhi Capitals can reverse their IPL-16 fortunes through Australian-English duo although Gujarat Titans will be hard to beat

DC’s Mitchell Marsh during his 63 against SRH last Saturday; (right) Phil Salt, who scored 59, in full flow against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Misfiring Delhi Capitals bank on Salt, Marsh to deliver against versatile Titans x 00:00

Unseasonal rains have brought relief from the heat for Gujaratis, but Delhi Capitals are unlikely to get any mercy when they face Gujarat Titans’s fury today at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.

The two teams have made completely contrasting progress in IPL-16. While the defending champions have won six and lost two to occupy the top spot in the 10-team league, David Warner’s Delhi boys are languishing at the bottom of the table, having lost six

and won only two games.

Delhi coach Ricky Ponting had pinned his hopes on opener Prithvi Shaw and predicted that IPL 2023 will see “the real Prithvi Shaw.” However, the Mumbai opener failed to get going in six innings this season and Ponting had no choice but to drop him.

Warner’s poor strike rate

While Shaw failed to give Delhi starts they were looking for, the other opener’s (Warner) strike rate has been very poor. However, Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh were among the runs in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“We had Salt and Marsh getting runs at the top in the last match and it seems we have solved that problem,” said Delhi’s assistant coach Pravin Amre.

Batters not performing to potential is one big problem for Delhi and their think-tank makes it even more complicated by holding their in-form batter Axar Patel for the end overs. He needs to be promoted, especially on his home turf of Ahmedabad if Delhi nurture thin hopes of making it to the Playoffs.

Hosts Titans are riding high after one more away win at Kolkata last Saturday. Hardik Pandya has a complete team at his command. The batters are performing well and the bowling unit is the strongest among their league rivals. While Rashid Khan is obviously their spin ace, his Afghanistan teammate Noor Ahmed has added that element of mystery spin to their all-round attack.

Playing our best cricket: Gill

Gujarat’s star opener Shubman Gill told media that the team were playing their best cricket and hadn’t peaked early like some may perceive. “I don’t think we are peaking at the wrong time. We are playing our best cricket right now,” he said.