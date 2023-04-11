DC vs MI live updates: Hrithik Shokeen strikes early, Delhi lose Prithvi Shaw

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in their IPL encounter on Tuesday

David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: @ipl/Twitter)

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in their IPL encounter on Tuesday. Delhi are being forced to go back to the drawing board after three losses in as many games while perennial slow starters Mumbai have also lost two in two. Both have their work cut out in all the departments.

Delhi's top-order was 'Boulted' in the last game, raising questions about Prithvi Shaw's ability against fast bowling. He has been dismissed in different fashion, pace, bounce and swing, in his three innings and there doesn't seem to be a quick fix to his technical issues. With wickets falling at the other end, skipper David Warner has got the runs but it has come at a strike rate of 117. He is expected to do better than that. Replacing Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey lasted only one ball and the veteran batter will be keen to make an impact at Kotla.

Delhi's pacers, including Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, have been taken to the cleaners and the team must address that issue tonight. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has been economical but the team expects more from him in the middle overs while Axar Patel has been expensive.

The star-studded Mumbai Indians too have a lot at stake, starting with their explosive top-order which has flattered to deceive so far. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked good before a beauty of a ball from Tushar Deshpande got the better of him against CSK. A special knock from Ishan Kishan too is awaited while million dollar buy Cameron Green is yet to make an impact. The young Tilak Verma has stood out in an otherwise under performing batting department.

Full squads

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Lalit Yadav, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs/Dewald Brevis, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff/Jofra Archer

DC vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Warner (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma

All-rounders:Axar Patel (vc), Cameron Green, Lalit Yadav

Bowlers: Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kartikeya

DC vs MI: Toss update

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma wins toss, opts to bowl first against Delhi Capitals

DC vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith

7:53 PM: 34/1 in 4.3 overs

Prithvi Shaw gets caught by Cameron Green off Hrithik Shokeen's delivery. DC lose their first wicket as Shaw tries to sweep one over the short-leg fielder. Manish Pandey walks in at number 3 next.

7:48 PM: 20/0 after 3 overs

Delhi Capitals off to a fine start with Warner and Shaw at the crease. A good start for DC so far, this will give both the openers some confidence. Cameron Green attacks the stumps for MI now

7:35 PM: 7/0 after 1 over

Warner plays a dot before passing the strike to Prithvi, who begins his inning with a lip-smacking boundary. Behrendorff pitches it up, which is knocked with a straight bat as the ball goes straight past the bowler over the boundary rope.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

David Warner and Prithvi Shaw opens the proceedings for Delhi, Jason Behrendorff is handed the ball.