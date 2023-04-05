De Kock’s return will cause selection headache: Morne Morkel

Mayers was not the first choice opener for LSG, but he got the opportunity in absence of De Kock and grabbed it with both hands. De Kock will be available for Lucknow’s next game after finishing international duties but with Mayers doing well, it will be interesting to see whether the South African plays or not

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded Kyle Mayers, who has scored back-to-back fifties, for being in scintillating form in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) and said it would be a “selection headache” with Quinton de Kock joining the team in coming days.

Mayers was not the first choice opener for LSG, but he got the opportunity in absence of De Kock and grabbed it with both hands. De Kock will be available for Lucknow’s next game after finishing international duties but with Mayers doing well, it will be interesting to see whether the South African plays or not.

LSG opener Kyle Mayers in full flow against CSK at Chepauk on Monday. Pic/PTI

“I played with him [Mayers] a little bit at the St Lucia Zouks back in the day and it’s amazing to see him move on and progress into a quality white-ball player. I saw him in Durban playing these sorts of innings upfront and he really puts the bowlers under a lot of pressure.

It’s great to see him in top form. We have got Quinton de Kock coming in a day or two and it has to be a selection headache. It’s fantastic to see Mayers firing and playing well upfront,” Morkel said in the post-match press conference.

