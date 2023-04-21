In the five games played so far, GT won three and the two defeat have come while defending totals.

GT head coach Gary Kirsten

Listen to this article Kirsten not pleased with GT bowling line-up, says 'defending totals, a worry' x 00:00

Defending champions Gujarat Titans have been struggling to defend totals this season and team’s mentor Gary Kirsten has blamed it on an unsettled bowling line up.

In the five games played so far, GT won three and the two defeat have come while defending totals.

“In the last IPL we defended four and chased down six games. This year we haven’t defended a total yet but it is early days in the tournament. Last year we had a settled bowling line up. This year due to injuries and guys who we bank on in crucial overs, aren’t necessarily ready to go,” Kirsten said during a virtual press conference.

GT are probably missing New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who they have traded to Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Every team needs to adapt to different situations you are confronted with and for us it’s an opportunity to look at that area and potentially reset and make sure we have the right guys to do the job,” he added.

The South African was in awe of Shubman Gill, who has been instrumental in providing good starts to GT. The young batter is the leading scorer for his team with 228 runs from five games, averaging nearly 46.

Also Read: IPL 2023 points table: Royals continues to lead, Buttler rises to 2nd in Orange Cap

“He [Gill] has developed more into a class player. One could see that with his run of form with the Indian team across formats. We always knew he was going to be a class player. The next level for Shubman is how he can take what he has got in his skills and how he can create real impact on a game,” Kirsten said.

The two other players to have grabbed Kirsten’s attention this season are all-rounder Vijay Shankar and veteran pacer Mohit Sharma.

“Time might not be on their side but the experience is and that certainly helps a lot in IPL. Vijay battled a bit last season. He wanted to comeback and prove that he was a player to be reckon with.

“He got himself into great physical condition and his training and work ethic at the nets has been second to none,” said Kirsten.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever