Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants eye improved batting effort

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants eye improved batting effort

Updated on: 25 February,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Bangalore
PTI

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants eye improved batting effort

UP Warriorz' captain Deepti Sharma, left, being congratulated by Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning after the former’s team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 cricket match, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants eye improved batting effort
Struggling with batting frailties, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they clash in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.


Both teams head into this fixture on the back of defeats. Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the previous two seasons, remain at the bottom of the table with just one win in three games.


Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have slipped to third after a 33-run loss to UP Warriorz, their third defeat in five matches.


Their batting line-up, in particular, has failed to fire consistently. Openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have shown glimpses of form but haven’t capitalised.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who has been their standout performer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Gujarat Giants delhi capitals WPL 2025 Women`s Premier League sports news cricket news

