Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants eye improved batting effort

UP Warriorz' captain Deepti Sharma, left, being congratulated by Delhi Capitals’ captain Meg Lanning after the former’s team won the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 cricket match, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Pic/PTI

Struggling with batting frailties, Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they clash in the Women’s Premier League here on Tuesday.

Both teams head into this fixture on the back of defeats. Gujarat Giants, who finished last in the previous two seasons, remain at the bottom of the table with just one win in three games.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have slipped to third after a 33-run loss to UP Warriorz, their third defeat in five matches.

Their batting line-up, in particular, has failed to fire consistently. Openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have shown glimpses of form but haven’t capitalised.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have been heavily reliant on Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who has been their standout performer.

