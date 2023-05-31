'Destiny had this written for him': Hardik on Dhoni after IPL final loss

CSK beat GT by five wickets in a thrilling rain-affected summit showdown with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a six and a four off the last two balls to chase down a revised target of 171 in 15 overs here on Monday

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya paid rich tributes to his mentor and rival captain MS Dhoni, saying “destiny had this written for him” to lead Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth IPL title in what could be his last season in the lucrative league.

CSK beat GT by five wickets in a thrilling rain-affected summit showdown with Ravindra Jadeja smashing a six and a four off the last two balls to chase down a revised target of 171 in 15 overs here on Monday.

“I’m very happy for him [Dhoni]. Destiny had this written for him,” Pandya said after the heartbreaking loss.

“If I had to lose, I don’t mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people and he’s been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” added the India white-ball all-rounder who led GT to title triumph in 2022. Dhoni himself has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said for that to happen, his body will have to hold up.

Jadeja, who remained not out on 15 off just six balls, dedicated the title win to his skipper Dhoni. “I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni,” Jadeja said.

“Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I’d like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us.”

On his six and four off the last two balls, Jadeja said, “I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard.”

