Dhoni, India’s best captain for Chris Gayle

West Indies great Chris Gayle picked legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the most successful captain for India, adding that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also done their jobs well as the Indian skippers. Dhoni captained India in a whopping 200 ODIs and won 110 matches out of those.

Dhoni led India to victory in three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

“Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India. The guy has actually set the trend and overall, Rohit Sharma did his job well and Virat Kohli did his job pretty much,” Gayle told IANS.

