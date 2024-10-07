Dhoni, India’s best captain for Chris Gayle

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dhoni Indias best captain for Chris Gayle

Updated on: 07 October,2024 07:20 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Dhoni captained India in a whopping 200 ODIs and won 110 matches out of those

West Indies great Chris Gayle picked legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the most successful captain for India, adding that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also done their jobs well as the Indian skippers. Dhoni captained India in a whopping 200 ODIs and won 110 matches out of those.


Dhoni led India to victory in three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.


“Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India. The guy has actually set the trend and overall, Rohit Sharma did his job well and Virat Kohli did his job pretty much,” Gayle told IANS.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

west indies chris gayle Team India mahendra singh dhoni rohit sharma virat kohli sports news cricket news

