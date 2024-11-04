Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Did he get bat or not ABD on Pants controversial dismissal

Did he get bat or not?: ABD on Pant’s controversial dismissal

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:14 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Pant was seen having a word with the onfield umpires before he takes the long walk back to the dressing room after scoring 64 off 57

Did he get bat or not?: ABD on Pant’s controversial dismissal

Rishabh Pant

Listen to this article
Did he get bat or not?: ABD on Pant’s controversial dismissal
x
00:00

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers expressed his dissatisfaction at a controversial dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day Three of the third and final Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.


Also Read: "It is disappointing, but this poor patch won’t last long": Rohit Sharma's fan pins hope on turnaround in Australia


 In the chase of 147, Pant kept the Indian hopes alive with a majestic half-century, mixing aggression with caution but the star wicketkeeper-batter was declared to be caught ‘bat-pad’ by the third umpire in a controversial decision by the third umpire.


“Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not?,” De Villiers posted on X. 

“Problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad, snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we he hit it? I’ve always worried about this and here it happens at a huge moment in a big Test match. Where’s hotspot?” De Villiers further wrote.

Pant was seen having a word with the onfield umpires before he takes the long walk back to the dressing room after scoring 64 off 57.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ab de villiers Rishabh Pant India vs New Zealand test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK