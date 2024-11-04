Pant was seen having a word with the onfield umpires before he takes the long walk back to the dressing room after scoring 64 off 57

Rishabh Pant

Listen to this article Did he get bat or not?: ABD on Pant’s controversial dismissal x 00:00

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers expressed his dissatisfaction at a controversial dismissal of Rishabh Pant on Day Three of the third and final Test of the three-match series between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: "It is disappointing, but this poor patch won’t last long": Rohit Sharma's fan pins hope on turnaround in Australia

In the chase of 147, Pant kept the Indian hopes alive with a majestic half-century, mixing aggression with caution but the star wicketkeeper-batter was declared to be caught ‘bat-pad’ by the third umpire in a controversial decision by the third umpire.

Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not? Problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we he hit it? I’ve always worried about this and here it happens at a… — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 3, 2024

“Controversy! Little grey area once again. Did Pant get bat on that or not?,” De Villiers posted on X.

“Problem is when the ball passes the bat at exactly the same time a batter hits his pad, snicko will pick up the noise. But how sure are we he hit it? I’ve always worried about this and here it happens at a huge moment in a big Test match. Where’s hotspot?” De Villiers further wrote.

Pant was seen having a word with the onfield umpires before he takes the long walk back to the dressing room after scoring 64 off 57.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever