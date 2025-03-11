Jubilant celebrations followed the historic win, with videos of the Indian team rejoicing on stage with the trophy going viral

Did Shami avoid Team India's champagne celebration? Fans speculate over viral video

India emerged victorious in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a commanding four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

As expected, jubilant celebrations followed the historic win, with videos of the Indian team rejoicing on stage with the trophy going viral. One particular clip caught the attention of fans, fast bowler Mohammed Shami was seen momentarily stepping off the stage as his teammates began spraying champagne in celebration. Moments later, he rejoined the squad for the team photographs.

Many fans speculated that Shami’s brief departure was due to his religious beliefs, drawing parallels to a similar incident involving Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja. During Australia’s 4-0 Ashes series win over England in 2021-22, when players were about to pop open champagne bottles, captain Pat Cummins noticed Khawaja’s hesitation. In a thoughtful gesture, Cummins asked his teammates to set the bottles aside so Khawaja could be part of the celebration.

Shami’s contribution to India's triumph was invaluable. He was one of five Indian players named in the Team of the Tournament, alongside Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Varun Chakravarthy. The pacer claimed nine wickets in the tournament, including a match-winning five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the opening game. He finished as India’s joint top wicket-taker alongside Chakravarthy.

Meanwhile, batting maestro Virat Kohli had a standout tournament, delivering multiple match-winning performances. He amassed 218 runs in five matches, further solidifying his reputation as one of India's finest match-winners.

India’s triumph in the Champions Trophy 2025 not only reaffirmed their supremacy in international cricket but also showcased the depth of their squad, with several players stepping up at crucial moments.