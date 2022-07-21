Difficult to come back if dropped from WT20 Squad: Ponting on Kohli

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 July,2022 07:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“If you leave Virat out on the eve of the World Cup, and someone comes in and has a reasonable tournament, it will be hard for Virat to get back in it,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review

Ricky Ponting and Virat Kohli. Pics/AFP


Ex-Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting feels that if India decide to drop Virat Kohli for the T20 World Cup in Australia then there might be no way back for him.

“If you leave Virat out on the eve of the World Cup, and someone comes in and has a reasonable tournament, it will be hard for Virat to get back in it,” Ponting said in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

