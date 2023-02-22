Dinesh Karthik’s unbeaten 75 helps DY Patil Group B stay unbeaten

DY Patil Group B posted 186-6 with help from Karthik, Yash Dhull (29) and Hardik Tamore (28). Ali Murtaza (2-20) was the pick of the bowlers for RBI

Dinesh Karthik’s scintillating 75 not out off 38 balls helped DY Patil Group B beat Reserve Bank of India by 25 runs in the DY Patil Cup at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. They sit on top of the table with three wins out of three.

The 37-year old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was on commentary duty for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in New Delhi two days ago, seems to have begun his preparation for the upcoming IPL season in style. The Royal Challengers Bangalore player stole the show in an innings which included five fours and six sixes for which he got the man-of-the-match award. While this is the India player’s first match for the year, it’s not his first time at the tournament. He played here in 2020.

DY Patil Group B posted 186-6 with help from Karthik, Yash Dhull (29) and Hardik Tamore (28). Ali Murtaza (2-20) was the pick of the bowlers for RBI.

In reply, RBI made 161-7 with Sumit Ghadigaonkar top-scoring with 49. Baltej Singh and Vineet Sinha took three wickets apiece for DY Patil ‘B’.