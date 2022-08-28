Disney Star retains ICC media rights in India

Disney Star will be the home of all ICC cricket in India for the next four years having won the TV and digital rights of both men’s and women’s global events till the end of 2027, the ICC said in a statement

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Disney Star has won the rights to broadcast all ICC events on a four-year deal from 2024 to 2027 for the Indian market, the sport’s global governing body said on Saturday.

“As per information, Disney Star is paying around USD 3 billion [R239 crore] for the rights,” a senior ICC Board member told PTI.

