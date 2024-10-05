Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls), who had earlier in the day pulled off an excellent catch at cover point, got the job done easily for last edition’s runners-up

SA’s Nonkululeko Mlaba (right) celebrates a WI wicket. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Dominant Proteas crush Windies x 00:00

South Africa proved to be too strong for West Indies as they romped to a 10-wicket win to begin their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on a rousing note here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked to bat first, West Indies were restricted to 118-6, but the total would have been far less than that, had it not been for Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 41-ball 44.

For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba returned career-best figures of 4-29, while Marizanne Kapp ended with 2-14.

In reply, South Africa completed the task with 13 balls to spare.

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls), who had earlier in the day pulled off an excellent catch at cover point, got the job done easily for last edition’s runners-up.

Earlier, South Africa bowlers maintained a tight line and length to force the West Indians into back foot, and the day’s first breakthrough came about when Marizanne Kapp had Hayley Matthews (10 off 11 balls) caught behind.

Brief scores

WI 118-6 in 20 overs (S Taylor 44*; N Mlaba 4-29, M Kapp 2-14) lost to SA 119-0 in 17.5 overs (L Wolvaardt 59*, T Brits 57*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever