Breaking News
Two weeks on, just 43,000 cars use the Mumbai Coastal Road
Mumbai: After 3-year wait, you can now zip from Kalina to BKC in 2 mins flat
Mumbai local train update: New suburban railway timetables aim to ease congestion and expand services
Mumbai: Delisle Road bridge footpath work begins
Mumbai airport runway to be closed for maintenance on October 17
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 36 cr to resurface Eastern Express Highway
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dominant Proteas crush Windies

Dominant Proteas crush Windies

Updated on: 05 October,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Dubai
PTI |

Top

Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls), who had earlier in the day pulled off an excellent catch at cover point, got the job done easily for last edition’s runners-up

Dominant Proteas crush Windies

SA’s Nonkululeko Mlaba (right) celebrates a WI wicket. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
Dominant Proteas crush Windies
x
00:00

South Africa proved to be too strong for West Indies as they romped to a 10-wicket win to begin their campaign in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on a rousing note here on Friday.


Asked to bat first, West Indies were restricted to 118-6, but the total would have been far less than that, had it not been for Stafanie Taylor’s unbeaten 41-ball 44.
For South Africa, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba returned career-best figures of 4-29, while Marizanne Kapp ended with 2-14.


In reply, South Africa completed the task with 13 balls to spare.


Skipper Laura Wolvaardt (59 off 55 balls) and Tazmin Brits (57 off 52 balls), who had earlier in the day pulled off an excellent catch at cover point, got the job done easily for last edition’s runners-up.

Earlier, South Africa bowlers maintained a tight line and length to force the West Indians into back foot, and the day’s first breakthrough came about when Marizanne Kapp had Hayley Matthews (10 off 11 balls) caught behind.

Brief scores
WI 118-6 in 20 overs (S Taylor 44*; N Mlaba 4-29, M Kapp 2-14) lost to SA 119-0 in 17.5 overs (L Wolvaardt 59*, T Brits 57*) by 10 wickets

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 Women`s T20 World Cup cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK