Dravid, coaching staff to start WTC final prep at Bangalore’s NCA

Updated on: 11 April,2023 07:32 AM IST  |  New Delhi
India will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final

Rahul Dravid


The top Indian stars might be busy with the IPL but head coach Rahul Dravid and his team will assemble at the National Cricket Academy on Tuesday to start preparations for the World Test Championship final in June.


India will meet Australia at the Oval from June 7-11 for their second consecutive appearance in a World Test Championship final.



Also read: Emphasis is on slip fielding: Rahul Dravid


