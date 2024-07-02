Dravid reveals how a call from Rohit after 2023 ODI World Cup heartbreak stopped him from quitting

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday

Coach Rahul Dravid after India’s win on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Had he not received a phone call from India skipper Rohit Sharma, requesting him to continue after the ODI World Cup final defeat, Rahul Dravid wouldn’t have been a part of history, the outgoing head coach revealed in his farewell speech to the team after it was crowned T20 world champion here.

Dravid’s tenure had ended with the ODI World Cup, but the coaching staff got an extension till the end of the T20 World Cup that concluded on Saturday.

While Dravid has not reapplied for the role after India’s second T20 World Cup win, he mentioned Rohit’s role in urging him to continue as the coach during his speech in the dressing room. “Ro, thank you very much for making that call to me in November and asking to continue,” Dravid said in a video shared by BCCI on Tuesday.

“I think it’s been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and everyone of you, but Ro, also thanks for the time... there is a lot of time we have to chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times, but thank you so very much,” Dravid said as Rohit laughed.

Dravid praised the players for putting up collectively solid performances through the tournament: “All of you will remember these moments. We always say, it is not about the runs, it is not about the wickets, you never remember your career, but you remember moments like this, so let’s really enjoy.”

