CSK’s Shivam Dube during their IPL match against RCB in Chennai on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni x 00:00

India all-rounder Shivam Dube says he relishes finishing the crunch games—an art he learnt by following his legendary CSK colleague MS Dhoni.

Dube played a 34-run cameo and also shared an unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) to lead defending champions CSK to a six-wicket win over against RCB on Friday.

“It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That’s what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game,” Dube told IPLT20.com.

“It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season,” he added.

