Breaking News
Mumbai: Last survivor of septic tank death in Malad dies
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
Fugitive Gangster Prasad Pujari back to Mumbai from China
Mumbai: Is illegal work on at Aarey’s Picnic Garden again?
Mumbai: BMC’s nullah cleaning work on the slow track
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni
<< Back to Elections 2024

Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Chennai
PTI |

Top

“It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season,” he added

Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni

CSK’s Shivam Dube during their IPL match against RCB in Chennai on Friday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Dube reveals learning how to finish games from Dhoni
x
00:00

India all-rounder Shivam Dube says he relishes finishing the crunch games—an art he learnt by following his legendary CSK colleague MS Dhoni.


Dube played a 34-run cameo and also shared an unbeaten 66-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) to lead defending champions CSK to a six-wicket win over against RCB on Friday.


Also Read: DC fall to spicy Curran!


“It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That’s what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game,” Dube told IPLT20.com.

“It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shivam Dube ms dhoni chennai super kings royal challengers bangalore IPL 2024 cricket news sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK