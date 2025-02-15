Breaking News
Duffy to replace injured pacer Ben Sears in NZ's Champions Trophy squad

Updated on: 15 February,2025 08:18 AM IST  |  Christchurch
PTI |

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Jacob Duffy as Sears’ replacement.

Pacer Ben Sears has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, a significant setback for New Zealand. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has named Jacob Duffy as Sears’ replacement.


“Sears felt some pain in his left hamstring at the team’s first training in Karachi on Wednesday and a subsequent scan revealed a minor tear that would require at least two weeks’ rehabilitation,” NZC said in a statement.


“The rehabilitation timeframe means that Sears would likely be available for only the team’s final Group A match against India in Dubai, and so the decision was made to rule him out.: Sears’ absence has paved the way for Duffy.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Champions Trophy 2025 new zealand sports news cricket news

