Duleep Trophy: Easwaran stands firm despite Kamboj’s 5-66

Updated on: 15 September,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  Anantapur
Agencies |

Top

Despite Easwaran’s unbeaten 143, India ‘B’ trail India ‘C’ by 216 runs and require 66 more runs to avoid a follow-on

Representational image. Pic/iStock

India ‘B’ opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued to bat confidently as he scored a defiant century to guide his team to 309-7 against India ‘C’, which still looked in control to enforce a follow-on in their Duleep Trophy match here on Saturday.


Despite Easwaran’s unbeaten 143, India ‘B’ trail India ‘C’ by 216 runs and require 66 more runs to avoid a follow-on. India ‘C’ pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed 5-66.



Brief scores
India ‘C’ 525 (I Kishan 111, M Suthar 82, B Indrajith 78; M Kumar 4-126, R Chahar 4-73) v India ‘B’ 309-7 (A Easwaran 143*, N Jagadeesan 70; A Kamboj 5-66)


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

