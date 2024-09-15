Duleep Trophy: Easwaran stands firm despite Kamboj’s 5-66

Despite Easwaran’s unbeaten 143, India ‘B’ trail India ‘C’ by 216 runs and require 66 more runs to avoid a follow-on

India ‘B’ opener Abhimanyu Easwaran continued to bat confidently as he scored a defiant century to guide his team to 309-7 against India ‘C’, which still looked in control to enforce a follow-on in their Duleep Trophy match here on Saturday.

Despite Easwaran’s unbeaten 143, India ‘B’ trail India ‘C’ by 216 runs and require 66 more runs to avoid a follow-on. India ‘C’ pacer Anshul Kamboj claimed 5-66.

Brief scores

India ‘C’ 525 (I Kishan 111, M Suthar 82, B Indrajith 78; M Kumar 4-126, R Chahar 4-73) v India ‘B’ 309-7 (A Easwaran 143*, N Jagadeesan 70; A Kamboj 5-66)

