Duleep Trophy: Shams Mulani's unbeaten 88 run-knock saves the day for India A

Bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani stood on the cusp of his maiden first-class hundred after leading India ‘A’s remarkable recovery to steer them to 288 for eight on Day One of their Duleep Trophy fixture against India ‘D’ here on Thursday.

Mulani (88 not out) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India ‘A’, who were reduced to 93-5.

Brief scores

India ‘A’ 288-8 (S Mulani 88*, T Kotian 53, R Parag 37; V Kaverappa 2-30, H Rana 2-49, A Singh 2-73) v India ‘D’

