Duleep Trophy Shams Mulanis unbeaten 88 run knock saves the day for India A

Duleep Trophy: Shams Mulani's unbeaten 88 run-knock saves the day for India A

Updated on: 13 September,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  Anantapur
PTI |

Mulani (88 not out) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India ‘A’, who were reduced to 93-5

Shams Mulani. File pic

Bowling all-rounder Shams Mulani stood on the cusp of his maiden first-class hundred after leading India ‘A’s remarkable recovery to steer them to 288 for eight on Day One of their Duleep Trophy fixture against India ‘D’ here on Thursday.


Also Read: "Kohli played a big role in turning cricket and Dravid continued it": Ricky Ponting



Mulani (88 not out) forged a 91-run stand with fellow Mumbai teammate Tanush Kotian (53 off 80) to save the day for India ‘A’, who were reduced to 93-5.


Brief scores
India ‘A’ 288-8 (S Mulani 88*, T Kotian 53, R Parag 37; V Kaverappa 2-30, H Rana 2-49, A Singh 2-73) v India ‘D’

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Duleep Trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

