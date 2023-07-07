Breaking News
Dutch beat Scotland for final ODI World Cup 2023 spot

Updated on: 07 July,2023 07:56 AM IST  |  Harare
The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India

Bas de Leede. Pic/AFP

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured the Netherlands the final spot in the World Cup after they beat Scotland by five wickets on Thursday.


Scotland stun Zimbabwe to set up winner-takes-all clash with Netherlands


De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings. The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

