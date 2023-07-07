Dutch beat Scotland for final ODI World Cup 2023 spot

The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India

Bas de Leede. Pic/AFP

A magnificent all-round performance by Bas de Leede secured the Netherlands the final spot in the World Cup after they beat Scotland by five wickets on Thursday.

Also Read: World Cup Qualifier: Scotland stun Zimbabwe to set up winner-takes-all clash with Netherlands

De Leede struck a brilliant 123 after taking 5-52 in the Scottish innings. The Dutch join Sri Lanka in reaching the sport’s quadrennial showpiece which is being hosted by India.

