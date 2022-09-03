Easwaran nears ton after NZ ‘A’ post 400

Carter, who resumed the day on 73, went on to bat for 305 balls helping New Zealand ‘A’ post 400 all out in their first innings.

Joe Carter missed out on a double century by just three runs, but put New Zealand ‘A’ in a strong position against India ‘A’ on Day Two of the first unofficial Test here on Friday.

Carter, who resumed the day on 73, went on to bat for 305 balls helping New Zealand ‘A’ post 400 all out in their first innings.

In response, India ‘A’ were 156 for one in 37 overs with opener Abhimanyu Easwaran batting on 87. Captain Priyank Panchal perished after scoring 47 off 83 balls.

