Easwaran’s third successive ton helps RoI fight back vs Mumbai

Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his century against Mumbai yesterday. Pic/BCCI

In-form opener Abhimanyu Easwaran sent a timely reminder to the national selectors with his third successive hundred while holding the Rest of India innings together after Mumbai posted a mammoth first-innings score of 537 in the Irani Cup here on Thursday.

Easwaran compiled an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls, and laced his innings with 12 fours and a six on the third day of the match at the Ekana Stadium.

Thanks to Easwaran’s second Irani Cup hundred, RoI reached 289-4 in their first innings and reduced the deficit to 248 runs by stumps.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai could add only one run to their overnight score of 536-9 before getting bowled out. Sarfaraz Khan remaining not out on a monumental 222.

Brief scores

Mumbai 537 all out (S Khan 222*; M Kumar 5-110, Y Dayal 2-89, P Krishna 2-102) v RoI 289-4 (A Easwaran 151*, I Kishan 38, S Sudharsan 32, D Jurel 30*; M Avasthi 2-66)

