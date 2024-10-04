Breaking News
Easwaran’s third successive ton helps RoI fight back vs Mumbai

Updated on: 04 October,2024 06:52 AM IST  |  Lucknow
PTI

Easwaran compiled an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls, and laced his innings with 12 fours and a six on the third day of the match at the Ekana Stadium

Abhimanyu Easwaran celebrates his century against Mumbai yesterday. Pic/BCCI

In-form opener Abhimanyu Easwaran sent a timely reminder to the national selectors with his third successive hundred while holding the Rest of India innings together after Mumbai posted a mammoth first-innings score of 537 in the Irani Cup here on Thursday.


Easwaran compiled an unbeaten 151 off 212 balls, and laced his innings with 12 fours and a six on the third day of the match at the Ekana Stadium.


Thanks to Easwaran’s second Irani Cup hundred, RoI reached 289-4 in their first innings and reduced the deficit to 248 runs by stumps.


Earlier in the day, Mumbai could add only one run to their overnight score of 536-9 before getting bowled out.  Sarfaraz Khan remaining not out on a monumental 222.

Brief scores
Mumbai 537 all out (S Khan 222*; M Kumar 5-110, Y Dayal 2-89, P Krishna 2-102) v RoI 289-4 (A Easwaran 151*, I Kishan 38, S Sudharsan 32, D Jurel 30*; M Avasthi 2-66)

