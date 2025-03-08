Breaking News
ECB apologises for ‘ill-judged’ tweet about hospitalised Pope

Updated on: 08 March,2025 08:41 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

“This was an ill-judged post and was swiftly deleted. We apologise for any offence,” the BBC quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying

Pope Francis. Pic/AFP

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologised for a social media post that joked the hospitalised Pope Francis “loves the Ashes,” reports said. 


“This was an ill-judged post and was swiftly deleted. We apologise for any offence,” the BBC quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying. 


A message on the X account of the 88-year-old pope, who has been in hospital for nearly three weeks with pneumonia, was posted to mark Ash Wednesday. 

“The Ashes remind us of who we are, which does us good,” the post said. 

According to the BBC and The Telegraph, the England Cricket account wrote in reply: “Even @Pontifex loves The Ashes.” The post has since been deleted.

