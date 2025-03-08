“This was an ill-judged post and was swiftly deleted. We apologise for any offence,” the BBC quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying

Pope Francis. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article ECB apologises for ‘ill-judged’ tweet about hospitalised Pope x 00:00

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologised for a social media post that joked the hospitalised Pope Francis “loves the Ashes,” reports said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was an ill-judged post and was swiftly deleted. We apologise for any offence,” the BBC quoted an ECB spokesperson as saying.

Also Read: "I think it was a tough travel": Mitchell Santner after suffering a loss against India

The #Ashes remind us of who we are, which does us good. It puts us in our place, smooths out the rough edges of our narcissism, brings us back to reality, and makes us more humble and open to one another. None of us is God; we are all on a journey. #Lenthttps://t.co/o87vq2snzE — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 5, 2025

A message on the X account of the 88-year-old pope, who has been in hospital for nearly three weeks with pneumonia, was posted to mark Ash Wednesday.

“The Ashes remind us of who we are, which does us good,” the post said.

According to the BBC and The Telegraph, the England Cricket account wrote in reply: “Even @Pontifex loves The Ashes.” The post has since been deleted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever