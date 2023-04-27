Breaking News
Eklavya slams ton in Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup

Updated on: 27 April,2023 09:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Eklavya Khade of Ageas Federal Vengsarkar Cricket Academy hit the first ton in the CCI-organised Raj Singh Dungarpur Cup under- 15 tournament as his team scored 235 for 4 in the allotted 20 overs against Avinash Salvi Foundation. 


Eklavya hit 123 runs in just 53 balls with 19 fours and three sixes. He, along with Prachit Amkar, gave their team  a solid start of 167 runs in just 13.5 overs and after that, Rehan Mulani hit a quickfire 24 not out in nine balls with four fours. In reply, Avinash Salvi Foundation could manage just 52-8 in 20 overs as they could not combat the spinning challenge from Shon Korgaonkar, who took four wickets for just nine runs. 



In Group B, Sanjeevani Cricket Academy beat Ours Cricket Academy by 40 runs and Dream 11 Vengsarkar Cricket Academy defeated hosts CCI Kids Academy by 60 runs. 

