'Emotions are still flowing through': Samson on WC win

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:30 AM IST  |  Harare
IANS |

The photos are still around. It was an unbelievable experience. I couldn't stop smiling

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson, India’s vice-captain on T20I tour of Zimbabwe, recalled being a member of T20 World Cup winning team last month, saying emotions from the victorious scenes at Barbados are still going through his mind and called it an unbelievable experience.


“The emotions are still going through. The photos are still around. It was an unbelievable experience. I couldn’t stop smiling. Very fortunate to be part of the team. Credit to everyone who contributed. It was a complete team effort,” said Samson to broadcasters in Zimbabwe. 


