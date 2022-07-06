ENG vs IND: India fined for slow over-rate, docked 2 WTC points

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration

Ben Stokes and Jasprit Bumrah pose with the LV trophy after England won. Pic/ AFP

India on Tuesday were fined 40 per cent of their match fee and penalised two ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

