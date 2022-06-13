ENG vs NZ: Joe Root becomes first player to hit 3000 run mark in WTC

Root scored his 27th Test century against New Zealand on day 3 of the second test match. The 31-year-old was unbeaten on 163 at the end of day's play

Joe Root acknowledges the applause as he leaves at the end of play, unbeaten on 163. Pic/AFP

England's star batsman, Joe Root, continues to collect individual accolades. The Yorkshire-born middle-order batsmen has now become the first player to score more than 3000 runs in the World Test Championship.

Root scored his 27th Test century against New Zealand on day 3 of the second test match. The 31-year-old was unbeaten on 163 at the end of day's play. This was his 10th hundred in the World Test Championship, and is nearly 1000 runs clear of second placed Marnus Labuschagne in the WTC run charts, according to ICC.

The reigning ICC Test Player of the Year also broke the 10,000 Test runs barrier, and is one of only 2 english players to do so.

If Root keeps up his current trajectory, he's bound to end his career as one of the best Test match batsman of all time.

As per ICC, Player and WTC runs (2019-2022)

Joe Root (England) -- 3,124

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) -- 2,180

Ben Stokes (England) -- 1,865

Steve Smith (Australia) -- 1,811

Babar Azam (Pakistan) -- 1,614

(With inputs from IANS)