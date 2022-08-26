ENG vs SA: Anderson, Broad strike as England bowl out SA for 151

Breaking News
Updated on: 26 August,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Manchester
Agencies |

The 40-year-old England great then struck twice in two balls to reduce South Africa to 92-7 on his way to tea figures of 3-32 in 15 overs. But Kagiso Rabada, with a fighting 36, and fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje (10), checked England’s progress with a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket

James Anderson celebrates the wicket of SA’s Keshav Maharaj yesterday. Pic/Getty Images


James Anderson and Stuart Broad claimed three wickets each as England bowled out South Africa for 151 on Day One of the second Test at Old Trafford here yesterday. 


Anderson, bowling from the end named after him on his Lancashire home ground, made the initial breakthrough by removing South Africa captain Dean Elgar in the morning session where the Proteas slumped to 77-5 at lunch. The 40-year-old England great then struck twice in two balls to reduce South Africa to 92-7 on his way to tea figures of 3-32 in 15 overs. But Kagiso Rabada, with a fighting 36, and fellow fast bowler Anrich Nortje (10), checked England’s progress with a 35-run stand for the ninth wicket.

