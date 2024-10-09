Breaking News
England 96-1 after Agha ton takes Pakistan to 556

Updated on: 09 October,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Multan
AFP |

An unbeaten 104 from Salman and 82 by Saud Shakeel further swelled Pakistan’s total

England's Joe Root and Zak Crawley (R) run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

England finished the second day of the first Test in Multan on a solid 96-1 on Tuesday in reply to Pakistan’s mammoth 556 that was boosted by a fiery century from Agha Salman. 


Also Read: PAK vs ENG Test series: Joe Root says defeating Pakistan remains challenging as England look for encore


The tourists lost skipper Ollie Pope for a duck before Zak Crawley and Joe Root steadied the innings with 64 and 32 at stumps. An unbeaten 104 from Salman and 82 by Saud Shakeel further swelled Pakistan’s total.


