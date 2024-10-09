An unbeaten 104 from Salman and 82 by Saud Shakeel further swelled Pakistan’s total

England's Joe Root and Zak Crawley (R) run between the wickets during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article England 96-1 after Agha ton takes Pakistan to 556 x 00:00

England finished the second day of the first Test in Multan on a solid 96-1 on Tuesday in reply to Pakistan’s mammoth 556 that was boosted by a fiery century from Agha Salman.

The tourists lost skipper Ollie Pope for a duck before Zak Crawley and Joe Root steadied the innings with 64 and 32 at stumps. An unbeaten 104 from Salman and 82 by Saud Shakeel further swelled Pakistan’s total.

