England pacer Stuart Broad, Mollie King thrilled to announce first baby

Mollie King; (right) Stuart Broad with fiance Mollie King

England fast bowler Stuart Broad and his fiance Mollie King have announced that they will soon be welcoming their first child.

King announced the pregnancy on Instagram on Thursday with a black and white photo of Broad kissing her baby bump.

“Stuart and I are so, so happy to share that we’re expecting a baby later this year. We’re absolutely over the moon,” King captioned her post.

Broad, 35, Instagrammed the same photo and wrote: “Mollie & I are thrilled to be expecting a baby at the end of the year! Exciting

times ahead!”

Broad, who plays for Nottinghamshire county cricket club, and King, an English pop singer and member of the girl group The Saturdays, had announced their engagement in January 2021. They have been reportedly dating since 2012.

