England's Saqib Mahmood strikes thrice in one over; Samson, Tilak, Suryakumar out

Stepping in as a replacement for Mark Wood, Mahmood wasted no time in making an impact

Saqib Mahmood (Pic: Getty)

Pakistan-origin England pacer Saqib Mahmood on Friday became the first English player to bowl a triple-wicket maiden in T20 Internationals, a feat never before achieved against India. His devastating spell unfolded in just the second over of the match, equaling Jerome Taylor’s 2007 record for the joint-earliest triple-wicket maiden in T20Is.

Stepping in as a replacement for Mark Wood, Mahmood wasted no time in making an impact. The onslaught commenced with opener Sanju Samson, who misjudged a pull shot and was caught at deep square leg by Brydon Carse. This marked Samson’s fourth dismissal to short-pitched deliveries in the series.

Next in line was Tilak Varma, who barely had a chance to settle before succumbing to Mahmood’s brilliance. Charging down the wicket to an incisive delivery, he edged the ball towards third man, where Jofra Archer completed a routine catch.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav then strode to the crease, tasked with halting England’s momentum. However, Mahmood remained composed, delivering a full-length ball that forced Yadav into an attempted whip shot. Carse once again showcased his reliability, seizing the catch at short mid-on and completing the stunning triple-wicket maiden.

Mahmood’s fiery spell exemplified England’s disciplined bowling attack and strategic brilliance, systematically dismantling India’s top order.

Born in 1997, Mahmood has steadily ascended through England’s cricketing hierarchy, making his T20 debut in 2019 and earning his Test cap in 2022. His ability to deliver in high-stakes situations was on full display, reinforcing his stature as a vital asset to the English squad.