England take Day Two honours despite Abrar Ahmed's 10-wicket haul

The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings with Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by Ben Stokes on 16. Earlier, spinner Jack Leach took 4 for 98 as Pakistan were bundled out for 202, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed makes an unsuccessful Leg Before Wicket (LBW) appeal against England's Ben Duckett (not pictured) during the second day of the second cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. Pic/AFP

England were in command of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan on Saturday, leading by 281 at stumps on Day Two as they eyed a series-clinching win. The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings with Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by Ben Stokes on 16. Earlier, spinner Jack Leach took 4 for 98 as Pakistan were bundled out for 202, giving England a 79-run first-innings lead.

Also Read: England ponder with options to find best way to clinch Test series victory in Pakistan

In their second innings in Multan, England opener Ben Duckett hit an aggressive 79 before he fell to spinner Abrar Ahmed, who took three wickets to add to his seven in the first innings. Will Jacks (four) and Joe Root (21) were his other victims. With 3-81 in the second innings so far, Ahmed has become the second Pakistani bowler to take 10 or more wickets on debut. Brook, who hit eight fours and a six, added 68 for the fourth wicket with Duckett. In the morning session, Pakistan’s batters wasted a strong position after they resumed at 107-2 with skipper Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel looking to build a solid lead. But once Azam was bowled by fast bowler Ollie Robinson for 75 in the seventh over of the day, the innings collapsed with seven wickets falling for just 37 runs.

Brief scores

England 281 and 202-5 (B Duckett 79, H Brook 74; A Ahmed 3-81) v Pakistan 202 all out (B Azam 75, S Shakeel 63; J Leach 4-98)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever