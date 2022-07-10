England's star debutant Richard Gleeson rues lacklustre bowling

Gleeson had a memorable debut as he took three important wickets which included Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Despite his brilliant spell of 3/15, the Three Lions ended up on the losing side

Ravindra Jadeja in action during the '2nd Vitality IT20' Twenty20 International cricket match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on July 9, 2022. Pic / AFP

After showcasing a blistering performance in the second T20I against India, England pacer Richard Gleeson expressed that the Men in Blue were 'bit over par.

The Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I at Birmingham on Saturday.

"I think maybe they (India) were a little bit over-par. And then obviously they started well with the ball. So that's always going to put us on the back foot, and they bowled well. But that can be the way T20 cricket goes at times," Gleeson said in a post-match press conference.

Also Read: IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: The Men in Blue seal the series at Edgbaston

"You play the game hard, so sometimes you come off, sometimes you don't. It's just you've got to take the rough with the smooth if you're going to play that way, and I don't think we'll be taking a backwards step in the next game," he added.

Gleeson had a memorable debut as he took three important wickets which included Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli. Despite his brilliant spell of 3/15, the Three Lions ended up on the losing side. "Yeah, obviously great to make my debut, but it's all about winning games of cricket really, at the end of the day. So it's, yeah, disappointing to lose, but on a personal note, great start," said the pacer.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever